March 13, 2017 2:21 PM

Girl Scout’s mom attacked while trying to protect her daughter’s cookie money, cops say

Associated Press

ANDERSON, S.C.

A mother and her daughter were robbed as they sold Girl Scout cookies outside a Walmart store in South Carolina.

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies say a woman first asked them for change for a vending machine. Then she went back and forth to a Jeep, supposedly to see what flavor cookies the driver wanted.

The woman then paid $4 for a box of cookies and grabbed for the money box, kicking the mother several times as she tried to retrieve it.

Girl Scouts spokeswoman Karen Kelly said the thief dropped her cookies but left with the money Sunday afternoon.

The Girl Scout was not hurt, and it’s not known how much money was taken. No arrests have been made.

