Iowa congressman says American society can’t be restored with ‘somebody else's babies’

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility Pause

0:33 Festival-goers brave cold for a fun Sunday

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?'

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

1:13 Did your elementary school hold a career day this extravagant?

1:36 Upson-Lee's championship moment

1:27 Southern Conference Tournament championship pregame