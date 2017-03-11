Sonar company credited with finding missing Wichita woman’s car in Missouri River

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate Pause

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?'

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

2:26 Macon commissioner, coroner remember Ebenezer Baptist pastor