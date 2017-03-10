It’s no R2D2, but these crime-fighting robots aid police

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes Pause

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything

1:21 His number was the last one in a dead man's phone. Now he's charged with murder

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a 'mooching' roommate and a clothes-stealing lover

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

4:21 Attorneys describe allegations woman altered crime scene to support self defense claim