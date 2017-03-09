NFL teams violated federal laws on prescription drugs, court filings show

4:21 Attorneys describe allegations woman altered crime scene to support self defense claim Pause

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

1:04 Mike Edwards talks end of Tennessee win, upcomig game vs. Kentucky

4:48 Lawyers describe conflicting witness statements in Dream Bar & Lounge killing case

1:41 Experts to discuss hot-button issue of race and schools during public event

0:42 Man shot dead in Warner Robins

1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:32 Man had been dead for days at InTown Suites