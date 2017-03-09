Meet the boy who crashed a live newscast to predict farts and toots

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off Pause

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:06 Mother of Carly Rigby accused of having sex with inmate

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a 'mooching' roommate and a clothes-stealing lover

2:52 Harlem Globetrotter tries near impossible shot. And nails it

1:16 Teachers, students working overtime to get ready for Milestones test in April

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:26 2016 Cherry Blossom Pink Pancake Breakfast