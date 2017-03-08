Syracuse basketball coach Boeheim slams North Carolina city. City gets last laugh.

Greensboro, N.C., took an opportunity to fire back at Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim after he was critical of playing the ACC tournament in the North Carolina city.
After his team lost its tournament opener to Miami in Brooklyn, N.Y., Boeheim said, “There’s no value in playing in Greensboro. None. It’s because the league’s been there and the office is there, and they have 150 people that the ACC needs. That’s why it’s there. It should not be there.”
The ACC is headquarted in Greensboro.
Boeheim in full. The Greensboro stuff gets everyone's attention -- he does truly despise Greensboro -- but his overall point has validity. pic.twitter.com/zcRGjRD7o9— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) March 8, 2017
Boeheim has been a proponent of playing the postseason tournament in larger cities in the league’s footprint — like Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York. He said those cities have more players and more media attention.
Greensboro responded quickly on Twitter: “We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the first round anywhere. At least it’s a quick ride home.”
.@AdamZagoria @ACCSports We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the 1st round anywhere. At least it's a quick ride home.— City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) March 8, 2017
The Internet enjoyed the interaction so much that Greensboro’s tweet was retweeted and liked thousands of times.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper even weighed in on the exchange, advising Boeheim not to “mess with Tournament Town.”
Greensboro has hosted the tournament 28 times, more than double any other city. Greensboro last hosted the ACC tournament in 2015. It is scheduled to host again in 2020, but that could be in jeopardy because of North Carolina’s so-called “bathroom bill.”
Don’t mess with Tournament Town. https://t.co/zaZm2hUD1M— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) March 8, 2017
Greensboro’s newspaper, The News & Record added its own response.
@greensborocity @AdamZagoria @ACCSports pic.twitter.com/rM0ZMf56sO— News & Record (@NewsandRecord) March 8, 2017
Comments