'The new sobriety test': Student proves he's sober by juggling during traffic stop

An Arkansas college student suspected of driving drunk juggled his way out of a ticket.
And it was captured on police cameras — dash and body, ArkansasMatters.com reports.
Blayk Puckett, a junior at the University of Central Arkansas, was pulled over Friday night for having a broken brake light and driving slowly, according to Tribune Media Wire.
"As soon as I got to the stoplight and had to brake I knew I was going to get pulled over," he said.
Police said they quickly realized he wasn’t drunk and when they found out he was a juggler (it’s even on his license plate) they coaxed him into pulling out his props for a demonstration.
“No pressure. I want you to know, you don’t have to,” UCA Police Officer Keith McKay says in the police video. “This is gonna be awesome. You just made my night. I gotta tell ya.”
Puckett posted an abbreviated version of the episode on Facebook:
Before he begins tossing his three bowling pins in the clip, Puckett playfully lays down a condition: “The only requirement is you have to get a video of me juggling while I’ve been pulled over.”
“You got it,” the officer agrees as Puckett hands him his cellphone.
“This is the new sobriety test in Conway,” Puckett says midway through his routine.
Duly appeased after the brief demonstration, the officer hands Puckett his license back, warns him to get the brake light fixed and tells him, “Enjoy your night, OK?”
No ticket. Didn’t have to recite the alphabet backward. Good night.
Watch the body cam and dash cam videos of the episode here. (The juggling demonstration begins at the 4:42 mark in the dashcam video and the 2:42 mark in the body cam video.)
