The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and the symbolism was irresistible to the Internet

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a 'mooching' roommate and a clothes-stealing lover Pause

1:51 Accused in fatal shooting of Peach County deputies in court

3:04 Program working to create a more diverse teacher workforce

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

2:26 Devin Durham is a senior on a roll in the GHSA Tournament for Dublin

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup