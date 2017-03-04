Local politician blames drunk driving arrest on chicken nuggets

They’re juicy, crispy, wildly popular and beloved by many. They’re also responsible for one man’s drunk driving arrest, by his own account. They’re chicken nuggets.
Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18, newly-elected Montcalm County, Michigan, commissioner Jeremy Miller was pulled over after a police officer clocked him driving at 58 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone. Miller, a Republican, smelled of “intoxicants,” according to a police report obtained by the Grand Rapids Press and FOX 17.
When the office asked Miller how much he had had to drink, he said he wasn’t sure.
“I don't know, it has been a night,” Miller said.
The officer then administered a field sobriety test, which Miller failed because he could not walk in a straight line, according to the Greenville Daily News. When the officer conducted a breathalyzer test, Miller reportedly had a blood alcohol content percentage of 0.14, nearly twice the legal limit in Michigan, which is 0.08.
Miller was then arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, his first offense, per the Grand Rapids Press. The arresting officer then asked Miller if he knew why he was being arrested.
“Because I was being stupid, those damn chicken nuggets,” he replied, per FOX 17. The police report offered no context or any further information for the comment.
A blood test later put Miller’s BAC at 0.13.
Despite the arrest, Miller still took office in January, per the Greenville Daily News. According to FOX 17, Miller’s arrest has not been discussed at any county commission meeting, and the county controller issued a statement defending Miller’s work on the council thus far.
“We will have no comment prior to the trial having taken place and a judgment rendered on the case,” Controller Bob Clingenpeel said in a statement. “I can tell you that Commissioner Miller has not missed any meetings and has gone out of his way to reach out to our departments and learn for himself what their responsibilities are.”
Miller declined to comment on the case to FOX 17, but he issued a statement Thursday afternoon apologizing “for any embarrassment my actions have caused.”
“I particularly apologize to my wife, family and the many friends who have supported me,” Miller’s statement read. “I have always tried to meet the highest of standards, but realize I have failed in this instance. I will re-dedicate myself to meeting those high standards in the future. I appreciate your support and understanding during this difficult time and you have my solemn pledge that I will continue to work hard to make our county a better place to live and raise our families.”
However, Miller has entered a not guilty plea and will go to trial on March 24, per the Grand Rapids Press. The first offense for operating a vehicle while intoxicated is punishable by up to three months in jail, a $500 fine and a six-month driving license suspension.
