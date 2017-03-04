Local politician blames drunk driving arrest on chicken nuggets

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:09 Volunteers step up to rebuild veteran's home

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead