How Carryn Owens ended up at Trump’s speech to Congress

0:27 Man hit by truck dies on south Macon highway Pause

1:01 GBI searches for Tara Grinstead's remains in Fitzgerald

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst

0:40 Man struck, killed on Pio Nono Avenue

1:25 Bibb County's 4th homicide in 2017

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

1:08 Defensive switch made difference, Central head coach says

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

0:50 Man charged in two shootings of pizza delivery drivers makes first court appearance