She needed a place to hide her meth. So she turned to a 5-year-old, cops say

0:40 Man struck, killed on Pio Nono Avenue Pause

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:33 She said yes! Derek Willis pops the question on Senior Night

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

0:27 Man hit by truck dies on south Macon highway

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst

1:08 Defensive switch made difference, Central head coach says

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'