After parents die within 14 months, teen wants to be guardian of his younger sister

2:29 'I can only go to a grave site,' mother of man slain in nightclub killing says Pause

1:18 "She was trying to get away from him," stabbing victim's brother says

2:38 Clerk 'exceeded her duty,' lawyer for accused deputy killer argues in request for high court review

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:29 Quick start crucial to Westside win, Seminoles head coach says

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:35 Devon Gales on Georgia's fund-raising effort, progress at Shepherd Center

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court