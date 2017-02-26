‘Knock them ... in the face’, Baylor coach says of parents afraid to enroll daughters

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do. Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

3:03 God 'created these angels who saved my life,' transplant recipient says

1:09 Dan Magill's wish for Manuel Diaz came true

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'