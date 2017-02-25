28 injured after car plows through crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, police say

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera Pause

3:03 God 'created these angels who saved my life,' transplant recipient says

2:10 Jeff Saturday on the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame: "Shock and awe"

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

1:16 From Mercer cadet to tank officer

0:53 Man shot to death at Bloomfield mart, gunman remains at-large

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'