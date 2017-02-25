Hailed a hero, bar shooting victim says he did 'what was naturally right to do'

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do. Pause

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

0:53 Man shot to death at Bloomfield mart, gunman remains at-large

1:22 Mercer gears up for Samford

5:39 Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'