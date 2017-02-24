She's Rosa Parks. Harriet Tubman. Angela Davis. 5-year-old depicts famous figures

Lola Jones has had a first-hand view of black history. The 5-year-old from Kent, Washington can thank her mom’s imagination – and her own spirit – for that.
Lola’s mom, Cristi Jones, had an idea for teaching her daughter about important black women in history, she told The Seattle Times. With some items from around the house and a few picked up at the thrift store, Jones helped her daughter dress up as dozens of the country’s most famous black women.
Cristi Jones then photographed her daughter, striking just the right pose, and posted each photo alongside one of the woman she was depicting. She’s presenting one for each day of Black History Month on her Facebook page and in her Twitter feed.
There’s Lola in an Afro wig and serious expression as Angela Davis. Holding up a number for the police mugshot as Rosa Parks. Bespectacled and wearing pearls as NASA mathmetician Katherine Johnson, of “Hidden Figures” fame. And even in a spacesuit as astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison.
This wasn’t only playing dress-up for mother and daughter. “I thought maybe if she find out about these women who fought for rights or stood up for themselves maybe she’ll learn about confidence and bravery,” Cristi Jones told TV station KOMO
Jones believes the plan worked, she told KOMO. “I have these amazing women to thank for helping my daughter feel powerful,” Cristi says. “I have learned much more about the tenacity and courage of the women we are featuring, and also about the importance of children having a positive role model.”
And, how did Jones create such a perfect copy of a spacesuit for the Jemison photo? "This is the only one that I edited/’photoshopped’ the outfit onto (Lola),” her mom admits in a Facebook post.
