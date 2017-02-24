Little Tikes recalls 540,000 toddler swings over safety hazard

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do. Pause

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

1:08 Fatal argument was "perhaps about a cell phone"

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court