A 5th grader asked police to help with math homework, but something didn't add up

1:09 Georgia's warmest winter makes Ice Queen a destination Pause

1:31 Teen Titans, Suicide Squad represented at Middle Georgia Comic Convention

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health”

1:02 Grube has Westside focusing on Monroe Area

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:03 Mercer's Curtis excited about senior season