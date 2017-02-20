National

He grades his ex-girlfriend’s apology letter (a big, fat D-) and shares it with world

By Lisa Gutierrez

Hell hath no fury like a literate boyfriend scorned.

Exhibit A: Nick Lutz.

When he received a four-page letter of apology from his ex-girlfriend, he sent it back. But first he graded it — with a red pen.

For one thing, she misspelled “lose” as “loose.”

And she kept “using useless fillers” to pad her thoughts.

And her handwriting got “lackadaisical” near the end.

But it wasn’t just her writing he dinged.

“I just hope to God you have thought about me,” she wrote.

“I have not,” he noted.

He gave her 61 out of 100, a big, fat, ugly D-minus.

“Long intro, short conclusion, short hypothesis but nothing to back it up,” Lutz wrote in his conclusion. “Details are important. If you want to be believed, back it up with proof.

“You claim that cheating never occurred but place blame on yourself — then what for? Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side. While this gesture is appreciated I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted.”

Lutz — a student at Stetson University in Florida, according to the BBC — posted his handiwork on Twitter for the world to see. People loved it — the post has been retweeted more than 100,000 times since Friday and liked more than 300,000 times.

People are solidly on Team Nick. A few even back-edited him and found mistakes he missed.

One of the first to comment was a woman who flirtatiously hit Lutz up for a date.

Ironically, or not, according to her Twitter profile she’s a copywriter.

