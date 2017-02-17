Donald Glover will join James Earl Jones in Disney’s ‘Lion King’ remake

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier Pause

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:34 Georgia Academy for the Blind's cheerleaders compete

0:23 Telegraph recently talked to man wanted for killing girlfriend

0:49 Man found guilty of gun charges in community center shooting asks for mercy

3:46 Prosecutor describes the case against gang member accused in Wings Cafe DJ's death

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial