Jewish groups ask: Why won’t Trump denounce anti-Semitic attacks?

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know Pause

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

0:49 Man found guilty of gun charges in community center shooting asks for mercy

3:46 Prosecutor describes the case against gang member accused in Wings Cafe DJ's death

1:52 Man who arranged sex meeting with minor says he's lost everything but the love of his family and friends