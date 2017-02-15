‘I want you to be brave’: An immigrant mother warns her kids she might be taken away

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school Pause

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

2:39 New spacesuit features YKK zipper

0:26 School bus driver accused of kissing special needs student on his bus

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Mistress carves messages into lover's wife's Honda

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup