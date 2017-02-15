Plane hits deer while taking off, makes emergency landing

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school Pause

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Mistress carves messages into lover's wife's Honda

2:21 Tour Georgia's new indoor athletic facility

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

0:50 Man charged in two shootings of pizza delivery drivers makes first court appearance

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection