Parents outraged over homework asking how many slaves are needed in the cotton fields

Something you would hope not to see in 2017: A homework assignment for second graders asking, “How many more slaves are needed in the cotton fields?”
But a math assignment at Windsor Hills Elementary School asked exactly that, and during Black History Month. Kelly Gray was the first one to call public attention to it, after her 7-year-old daughter asked for help on the word problem.
Parents are outraged after Black 2nd graders in L.A. got a homework assignment involving slaves picking cotton. https://t.co/DxeXTQaVKV pic.twitter.com/hyF2jWZept— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 15, 2017
“When I read it I immediately told her she would not complete that assignment,” Gray told NBC News.
“It’s definitely disturbing using terms like plantation, master – my daughter doesn’t know what these things mean,” she added.
The full text of the word problem reads: “The master needed 192 slaves to work on plantation in the cotton fields. The fields could fill 75 bags of cotton. Only 96 slaves were able to pick cotton for the day. The missus needed them in the Big House to prepare for the annual picnic. How many more slaves are needed in the cotton fields?”
Superintendent Michelle King of the Los Angeles Unified School District – where Windsor is located – said officials are investigating and will take “appropriate measures.” The assignment was reportedly sent out to all second graders and was not assigned by a specific teacher.
“L.A. Unified is committed to providing a safe, welcoming, nurturing and secure learning environment for our students,” King said. “All employees are expected to treat students with respect.”
The school district is reportedly comprised of nearly 90 percent racial and ethnic minority students.
“Although it has racial undertones, I feel the worse undertone is ‘what are we teaching our children?’” said Karole Gray, Kelly Gray’s mother. “Someone could have said ‘no, this is impossible. Are we really giving this assignment?’”
“I don’t believe anybody was intentionally being malicious, but nobody was being cautious,” she added.
Comments