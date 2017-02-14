Valentine’s Day playlist: 25 love songs with a little something for everyone

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom Pause

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection

1:27 See a blighted house demolished in about 1 minute.

0:43 Jacob Elijah Miller jailed in Brooklyn Rouse shooting

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

1:01 Georgia Tech police show they've got the moves