We're moving less and that's a bad sign for a cornerstone of the old American Dream

1:14 Discovering Dinosaurs in Perry Pause

1:19 Georgia boxers converge on Macon for competition

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:41 Firefighters called back to scene after second fire starts

1:01 Georgia Tech police show they've got the moves