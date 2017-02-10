‘Pizzagate’ defendant appears in court in D.C.

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students Pause

2:40 How long does it take to scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet?

0:43 Social media rumors bring authorities to Jones County High School

1:30 Gunman caught on cameras while robbing store

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

0:39 Bibb County Sheriff's investigate the scene of an accident on 247 near Smiley's Flea Market

2:43 'He came at her and she fired at him until he stopped,' attorney says of wife charged with murder in husband's death

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"