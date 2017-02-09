Trump’s ‘SEE YOU IN COURT’ tweet sparks wave of social media snark from critics

After the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decided to keep an order in place blocking President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., President Donald Trump was quick fire off a reply on his favorite social media site: Twitter.
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Presumably, Trump was referring to the possibility that his administration might appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. However, his use of all capital letters, coupled with the fact that decision was already handed down by a court, gave his critics a perfect opportunity to make jokes at his expense. “SEE YOU IN COURT” began trending on Twitter at around 10 p.m.
