Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins, according to media reports

Amal Clooney, respected human rights activist and lawyer and wife to Hollywood star George Clooney, is pregnant with twins and is expecting to give birth in June, according to multiple media reports.
On #TheTalk today @JulieChen confirmed that George & wife #AmalClooney are due w/ twins IN JUNE! Congrats to the happy couple! #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/0ALtxseI3Y— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) February 9, 2017
The news was also reported by People magazine and AFP, citing sources close to the couple.
None of the reports indicated what the sex of the children would be. Clooney is now the second pop culture star to announce she is expecting twins in as many weeks, as Beyonce announced on Instragram that she was expecting twins on Feb. 1. Unlike Beyonce, however, the Clooneys have yet to issue a public statement on the pregnancy.
The couple has been married for two and a half years now after wedding in 2014. In a 2015 interview with CBS, George Clooney, now 55, deflected questions about the possibility of children, saying “it hasn’t been high on my list.” He has no other children.
