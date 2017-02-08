T.J. Maxx dumps Ivanka Trump signs in the trash but keeps her products on the racks

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice Pause

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a stolen NFL jersey and a ruckus with a chicken-eating dog

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

1:18 Bulldozed Macon apartments look like they were smashed by twister

2:56 Bleckley County principal Trey Belflower has a new head football coach

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"