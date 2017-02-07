A gay bar opens upstairs. Downstairs, a beer and burger joint loses its franchise.

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

0:53 Delta grounded flights Sunday due to 'automation issue', website also down

0:54 Mercer athletes bring students together

2:01 Parents tackle tough questions about race in schools

9:40 Slain Peach officers honored at state Legislature

1:16 'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims