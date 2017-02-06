National

February 6, 2017 3:09 PM

Lady Gaga fans bite back at body-shaming belly bullies

By Lisa Gutierrez

Apparently some people missed the part where 300 drones painted the sky as Lady Gaga sang “God Bless America” before her Super Bowl halftime show.

And they probably didn’t notice that epic mic drop at the end — or all that singing and dancing stuff in between that has led to universal praise of the show.

But boy, they sure noticed her stomach and ran to Twitter to talk about it.

Her fans pushed back hard, calling critics “bullies” engaged in body-shaming.

Some people were glad to see a superstar who looks like the rest of us.

And that show!

