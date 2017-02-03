Underwater shoot turned tragic as missing documentarian’s body is recovered

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

1:16 'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims

2:01 Parents tackle tough questions about race in schools

7:38 Why Georgia Tech will love Tobias Oliver

1:10 Holland, Mercer fall short against Furman

3:43 Women's group drops in on congressman's office