A drumstick hit her face at a concert, so she’s suing for ‘loss of enjoyment of life.’

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:01 Parents tackle tough questions about race in schools

1:16 'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims

7:38 Why Georgia Tech will love Tobias Oliver

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

4:12 Cop Shop Podcast: BMW 'test drive' leads straight to jail