A teenager bought his town’s newspaper. Now he’ll cover his politician father.

0:53 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather Pause

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts

0:16 Video at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (Graphic Content)

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

2:28 Rodrigo Blankenship wears helmet to interview again

1:12 Kirby Smart on Rodrigo Blankenship: 'Maybe he should've been kicking the whole time'