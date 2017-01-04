‘Sickening’ video shows white man terrorized by black assailants cursing Donald Trump

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?' Pause

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:04 Josh Grube credits Southwest effort in close game

1:03 Man's body found in ditch

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:07 Kirby Smart on asking recruits to defer enrollment

3:26 Teens charged in killing of 18-year-old Sam Poss in court