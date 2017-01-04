His lost best friend was found and taken to animal shelter – and killed the same day

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology Pause

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

3:54 Combating childhood obesity with systems science

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:40 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:03 Man's body found in ditch

3:26 Teens charged in killing of 18-year-old Sam Poss in court

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again