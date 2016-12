They paid $1,552 for library books 31,046 days overdue – and want to keep them longer

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre Pause

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

0:54 Big week for Peach County standout

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

1:53 They were unable to survive, fire chief says of family of 3