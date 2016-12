Russian hackers penetrated US electricity grid through a utility in Vermont

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre Pause

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama