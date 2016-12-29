More police have died this year; ambushes and shootings helped fuel the rise

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation Pause

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

0:43 Indiana state troopers lip sync ‘Summer Nights’ at state fair

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:03 Killing of Peach deputies makes officer who shot suspect more alert