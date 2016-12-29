Can someone really die of a broken heart?

1:03 Killing of Peach deputies makes officer who shot suspect more alert Pause

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

0:56 Women's center in Macon paved way for many

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:42 "I've seen my share of bad wrecks," says coroner offering free New Year's rides

2:55 Pastors train in use of force simulation

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

2:27 Mercer mourns death of Jibri Bryan