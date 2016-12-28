NJ woman and her great-granddaughter disappear on their way to North Carolina

A 5-year-old girl and her great-grandmother are the subject of a missing-persons alert from police in their home town in New Jersey because they never arrived at a relative's home in southern North Carolina after heading there on Christmas Eve.
Barbara Briley, 71, and La’Myra Briley left their home in Mays Landing, N.J., and were last seem at an Exxon station in Ruther Glen, Va., according to the notice posted by police in Hamilton Township, N.J. Ruther Glen is an unincorporated community east of Interstate 95 between Fredericksburg and Richmond.
Police said they were told that the two appeared to be in good health when seen at the station, but they have not been heard from since then.
The alert was issued Christmas Day, and police posted a statement Tuesday saying they had nothing new to report.
Barbara Briley was driving a 2014 silver Toyota RAV-4 that carries N.J. license plate C80-ELS, police said.
According to a report by WBTV published by the Charlotte Observer, Briley’s niece, Marcella Rorie, was on the phone with her aunt as she pulled into the parking lot of the gas station, explaining she went inside to ask for directions. "She got twisted around on 95 because of all the traffic," said Rorie.
Inside the store, an employee named Joanna Strange helped the 71-year-old figure out her GPS while her niece stayed on the phone.
"I spent 30 to 45 minutes with her, talking to her, to make sure everything was ok before she left the store," said Strange.
It was the last time anyone saw Barbara or her great-granddaughter.
"As of 8 p.m. Saturday night, we have not talked to her. Her phone keeps going to voice mail, it's dead," said her daughter Teri Ramseur, explaining the family would call her every 30 to 60 minutes to check in.
They also point out that she had no known medical condition, and that she had worked with the NJ Transit system for 30 years so she was no stranger to driving.
"If she could drive, if she could talk, if she could contact somebody, she would not let this much time pass without talking to us," added Ramseur.
The family is tracing her route, handing out fliers to drivers and talking to truckers. Meanwhile, local law enforcement has checked in with local hotels and hospitals.
"We're trying to keep a clear head and not think the worst," said her daughter.
Hamilton police said they were working with New Jersey and Virginia State Police and had been in contact with Morven police.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is aware of the case, a spokesman, Sgt. Michael Baker, said Tuesday. Troopers checking on stranded motorists have not found anything related to the Brileys, he said.
The sheriff’s office in Anson County, where Morven is, said Tuesday morning that the Brileys had not arrived in Morven by Tuesday morning.
The Hamilton department asked anyone who might know anything about the girl, the great-grandmother or their car to contact Detective Robison at 609-625-2700, ext. 578.
