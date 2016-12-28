Cam Newton visits sick boy before surgery

A post on Facebook reports that Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a sick Phenix City boy’s dream come true.
Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Egleston Hospital for a procedure to be conducted Wednesday.
The boy is a big Auburn fan, and his physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary, Courtney Cooper, began a social media campaign to get the boy to meet Newton, his favorite player.
“He may not make it,” Cooper said of the operation. “Please pray for a miracle.”
It was right before Thanksgiving that the boy told Cooper he would like to meet Newton.
Newton showed at the boy’s hospital room Tuesday and played a game with him.
Newton remarked, “I thought I had an unknown number, but dude I’ve gotten about 100 calls about you.”
