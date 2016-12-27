Want to retire abroad? Consider these 10 locations

0:50 Anita Ponder talks about her annual holiday feast Pause

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:21 Dyshon Sims talks Liberty Bowl, Peabody Hotel

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance