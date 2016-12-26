A security guard made a great tackle during Sunday's Chiefs game

0:56 Baby needs a new home Pause

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:50 Anita Ponder talks about her annual holiday feast

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:52 Modified toy cars help kids with limited mobility better explore the world

0:51 "We all remember having really great Christmases," Middle Georgia Layaway Santa says

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases