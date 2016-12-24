Imagine putting together this huge fake Christmas tree

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season Pause

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:59 Pot and the presidency

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

0:51 "We all remember having really great Christmases," Middle Georgia Layaway Santa says

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

0:43 Man to spend first Christmas with family after Rescue Mission graduation

1:12 Super Heroes and Princesses needed to help save Christmas

0:58 Parkerson led FPD to championship season