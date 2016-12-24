Megachurch pastor says Christianity doesn’t hinge on Jesus’ birth, and a debate rages

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season Pause

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

0:51 "We all remember having really great Christmases," Middle Georgia Layaway Santa says

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

1:33 Chance Jones credits assistants for first-year success

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:57 Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon

1:40 Terrific season for FPD's Allie Parkerson