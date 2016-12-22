NBA coach’s comments on former players spark accusations of racism, cowardice

1:36 All I want for Christmas is … a sword and an arrow? Pause

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

1:36 Santa in the Park: Filmore Thomas Park, that is.

2:37 Neighborhood gathers for slain teen Sam Poss at prayer vigil

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:00 Body camera captures killing of Americus police officer

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

0:53 "Everybody loves Ivey Slaughter"