Nothing went right at this live Nativity – and the meaning of Christmas was revealed

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text Pause

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

1:36 All I want for Christmas is … a sword and an arrow?

2:37 Neighborhood gathers for slain teen Sam Poss at prayer vigil

1:39 Mystery benefactor helps police "tie one on"

0:52 Modified toy cars help kids with limited mobility better explore the world

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:53 "Everybody loves Ivey Slaughter"